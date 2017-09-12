Orioles catcher Welington Castillo is having a great year at the plate, but behind the plate, he's taking a beating. Literally.

Orioles catcher Welington Castillo taken to hospital after another foul tip to groin area

Castillo had to leave the Baltimore's game against the Blue Jays Monday in the first inning after a foul tip off the bat of Toronto's Miguel Montero hit him in the groin.



Wellington Castillo takes one where you don't want to take it #bluejays #orioles pic.twitter.com/wrTUt0jmM9

Castillo was taken to the hospital for additional testing with what the Orioles are calling a simple contustion.

“He’s at the hospital,” O's manager Buck Showalter told reporters after the game. “Doctor on duty looked at him and they decided to get some tests. They are conducting those tests right now. He had the same issue before so, [head athletic trainer] Richie [Bancells] and everybody wanted to be real cautious with it.”

If that scenario sounds painfully familiar, it is. Castillo missed 10 games earlier this season after a ball hit him in the groin during a game in late May. Castillo was diagnosed with a hematoma in the groin after that incident.