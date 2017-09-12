Think Lonzo Ball's $495 ZO2s are pricey? LaVar Ball plans to pass that mark and then some.

LaVar Ball plans to design his own Big Baller Brand $1,500 shoe

LaVar says he's designing his own signature shoe, "The LaVar-iccis," and they'll hit the market for at least $1,500.

(LaVar starts talking about his shoe around the 5:30-minute mark.)

Why will the shoes cost so much?

"Cause I’m gonna design it and they gonna be flyyy," LaVar said. "My bad, they gonna be baller-ized!"

LaVar isn't sure when the shoes will come out, but says, "Make sure you save your money."