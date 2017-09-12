Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett says his ankle is feeling better, but he is unwilling to rush back before it is fully healed.

Garrett's ankle feeling better, but Browns DE still out week two

After Garrett suffered a high ankle sprain in practice last Wednesday, he was expected to miss at least the first two games, possibly more.

While he is wearing a walking boot and will sit out Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, this year's number one overall draft pick is ready to get back on the field.

"It's feeling better, and I'll just be back as soon as possible," Garrett said (via the Cleveland Plain Dealer).

Garrett also suffered a high ankle sprain while at Texas A&M last season, and said he came back too early, limiting his effectiveness.

"Me knowing myself, I want to get out there as soon as possible," Garrett said.

"I want to test my limits. I want to go out there and play right away. But I know I'll be hurting the team and myself if I go out there too soon."