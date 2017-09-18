Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Quarterback

All things considered, it was a pretty bad opening week for most fantasy football quarterbacks, whether it was tough matchups (Aaron Rodgers), surprise struggles (Tom Brady) or just subpar performances as a whole. Only six QBs scored more than 20 fantasy points in six-point passing TD leagues on Sunday, and that number drops to two, Alex Smith and Matthew Stafford, in four-point passing TD leagues. Our Week 2 fantasy QB rankings don't have either in the top nine.
Favorable matchups should help the top fantasy QBs this week. Rodgers goes against a shaky Falcons pass D, Brady visits the Saints, Drew Brees faces that same Pats defense Smith lit up, Russell Wilson gets the Niners at home, and Derek Carr is up against the Jets. For some fantasy teams, there will be tough choices with Marcus Mariota, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston, among others.
This week, we should see more QBs putting up typical fantasy quarterback numbers in the 20s, and it starts with the guys in our top 10.
Cam Newton, Panthers @ Bills. Newton didn't overly impress, completing 14-25 for 171 yards, the fourth-lowest total among QBs who played the entire game. The Panthers may still be taking it easy with his shoulder with their run-heavy attack in Week 1, but the Bills' run defense held the Jets to 38 yards, so Newton will likely be throwing the ball a lot more this week.
These rankings are for standard leagues with 6-point passing TDs.
|1
|
Aaron Rodgers, Packers @ Falcons. Rodgers mustered 18.5 points against one of the top fantasy D/STs, and now he faces one of the worst pass defenses from last year. If the Bears recievers could've caught one of Mike Glennon's four potential game-winning TD passes in Week 1, he would've scored 17.5 fantasy points. Rodgers should be able to put up big numbers this week.
|2
|
Derek Carr, Raiders vs. Jets. Derek Carr picked up where he started last year, and against the Jets, he should fare even better than his 22-point performance in Week 1.
|3
|
Tom Brady, Patriots @ Saints. Tom Brady is revengeful after that loss to the Chiefs and one of his biggest weapons Brandin Cooks is facing his former team. Add in extra time for Brady to prepare and a short week for the Saints defense, and Brady looks really good.
|4
|
Drew Brees, Saints vs. Patriots. Last time the Patriots visited the Superdome, Brees threw for 371 yards and five TDs. Of course, we can't expect the same this time, but if Alex Smith can put up 39 fantasy points, there's no reason to believe Brees in the dome can't put up big numbers as well.
|5
|
Russell Wilson, Seahawks vs. 49ers. Wilson struggled vs. the Packers, but he should have a bounce-back game with the 49ers. Wilson has dominated the Niners at home throughout his career, and after the Niners' poor showing against the Panthers, Wilson is in a prime position for a good fantasy day.
|6
|
Marcus Mariota, Titans @ Jaguars. The Jaguars D/ST is coming off a dominating week, but that was against Tom Savage and rookie Deshaun Watson. Mariota is a bit better. Against the Raiders, Mariota used his arm and feet to put together an 18-point fantasy day, despite scoring 16 points as a team. The Titans will score more points this weekend, and in turn, Mariota will put up a better fantasy day.
|7
|
|8
|
Jameis Winston, Bucs vs. Bears. With an extra week to prepare, Winston should be well-rest and ready to go. The Bears held Matt Ryan to 19 fantasy points, but they gave up a lot of yards. If Winston can find the end zone more than once, which we think he can, he should put up a 20-point performance.
|9
|
Matt Ryan, Falcons vs. Packers. The Packers D/ST shut down Russell Wilson, and now they have another big test with Matt Ryan. Ryan recorded the third-most passing yards, but barely made the top-10 with 19 fantasy points. If the Packers D shows up like they did against Wilson, it may be a tough time for Ryan, but like he did against the Bears, he might squeak in another top-10 fantasy week at home.
|10
|
Matthew Stafford, Lions @ Giants. Fantasy-wise, Stafford lived up to his contract as the highest-paid QB, only losing to Alex Smith for the most fantasy points. Stafford dominated a tough Cardinals seconday, excluding a pick-six, but he might find himself in tougher waters against the Giants, who did a good job limiting the Cowboys despite what the scoreboard shows.
|11
|
Carson Wentz, Eagles @ Chiefs. Wentz looked sharp to start off his sophomore campaign, but he still managed to throw an interception and fumbled once. The Chiefs, even with the loss of Eric Berry, still takeaway the ball better than anyone else. If Wentz can limit the takeaways, he could put up another top performance.
|12
|
Kirk Cousins, Redskins @ Rams. With his top two WRs gone, Cousins fizzled in the 2017 season opener. He threw two interceptions and fumbled once, managed 240 passing yards and one touchdown. The Rams defense looked strong, albiet against Scott Tolzien, but still strong enough to reconsider Cousins. The Rams get Aaron Donald back as well, so it could be a tough day for Cousins.
|13
|
Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers vs. Vikings. Against the Browns, Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense didn't look that sharp. They scratched a victory, but fantasy-wise, they'll have to do a lot better to put up points against a tough Vikings defense that held Drew Brees under 300 yards and a garbage time touchdown.
|14
|
Eli Manning, Giants vs. Lions. With Odell Beckham Jr. expected to be back, Manning's value should jump back up a bit. The Giants offense didn't look good at all without him, and with one of the game's most dangerous weapons, Manning should have a respectable day. The Lions snagged three interceptions against Carson Palmer, but don't get used to that. Last season, they gave up the fourth-most points per game to opposing defenses.
|15
|
Philip Rivers, Chargers vs. Dolphins. Even though he threw for less than 200 yards, Rivers put together a solid fantasy week against one of the strongest defenses in the league. It hurts that they are playing on a short week while the Dolphins are coming off a Week 1 bye, but if Rivers can score over 20 points on a bad day against the Broncos, he can put up a solid numbers against the Dolphins.
|16
|Dak Prescott, Cowboys @ Broncos.
|17
|Carson Palmer, Cardinals @ Colts.
|18
|Jay Cutler, Dolphins @ Chargers.
|19
|Joe Flacco, Ravens vs. Browns.
|20
|Tyrod Taylor, Bills @ Panthers.
|21
|Alex Smith, Chiefs vs. Eagles.
|22
|Jared Goff, Rams vs. Redskins.
|23
|Andy Dalton, Bengals vs. Texans.
|24
|Trevor Siemian, Broncos vs. Cowboys.
|25
|Blake Bortles, Jaguars vs. Titans.
|26
|Case Keenum, Vikings @ Steelers.
|27
|Josh McCown, Jets @ Raiders.
|28
|Brian Hoyer, 49ers @ Seahawks.
|29
|Mike Glennon, Bears @ Bucs.
|30
|DeShone Kizer, Browns @ Ravens.
|31
|DeShaun Watson, Texans @ Bengals.
|32
|Jacoby Brissett, Colts vs. Cardinals.