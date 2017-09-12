The NFL has refused a request from Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to move their meeting with the New Orleans Saints from London back to Florida.

Dolphins' request to move London game home denied by NFL

Hurricane Irma forced the postponement of the Dolphins' week one game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Miami.

The fixture has been rescheduled for November 19, leaving the Dolphins and the Bucs without a bye week this season.

Because of the postponement, Dolphins owner Ross asked the NFL to move their game against the Saints in London on October 1 to Miami, but his request was denied.

"I asked," Ross told the Miami Herald. "It will be played in London."

The Saints-Dolphins game, with Miami designated as the home team, is the second of four scheduled matches in London this season.

The Dolphins have been practising in California ahead of their week two encounter with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Adam Gase's side will then visit the New York Jets ahead of their trip across the Atlantic Ocean.