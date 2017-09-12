Kent State coach Paul Haynes reveals cancer diagnosis

Kent State football coach Paul Haynes revealed Monday that he has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer since taking a leave of absence just before the Golden Flashes' season opener.

Haynes, 48, missed Kent State's opening loss at Clemson but watched from the press box during Saturday's win over Howard and addressed his team before and after the game. He said at a news conference Monday that he hopes to return to coaching this weekend at Marshall but isn't sure whether he'll be on the sideline or in the press box.



We are excited to welcome @Coach_Haynes back at today's @KentStFootball press conference. He returns after two weeks on medical leave. pic.twitter.com/BCYXpDFXso

Haynes said at the news conference (via the Record-Courier) that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer during a routine checkup. He told The Plain Dealer in an interview later Monday that he hopes being open about his story will help others.

"I have this platform now, so I need to use it,'' Haynes said. "Get tested, particularly football coaches as we tend to put things like this off at times.

"As you know, I'm a pretty private guy. But I say all the time things happen for a reason. And this time the reason may be for me to speak out about something personal, when I normally probably would not. I encourage all coaches and fans, particularly minorities with a history of cancer in their families, get tested.''

A former Kent State defensive back, Haynes is in his fifth season as coach at his alma mater.