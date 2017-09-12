David Johnson's X-rays may have come back negative, but he's not in the clear yet.

David Johnson (wrist) expected to miss significant time, report says

The Cardinals running back is expected to miss significant time with an injured wrist, according to NFL.com.

Bruce Arians said Johnson is getting a second opinion, but the injury — called a dislocated wrist by Arians — is significant enough that Johnson will be missing time and placed on injured reserve. Surgery is a possibility, according to some reports.



B.A. says RB David Johnson is seeking a second opinion. Prognosis is a dislocated wrist.

— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 11, 2017



“He wants to find a way to play,” Arians said of Johnson, via Arizona Sports 98.7. “But you’ve got to be smart. That can be a career-ending injury.”

Arians said a final decision on what the team will do with Johnson will be made in the next day or two.

Johnson sustained the injury Sunday in the Cardinals' loss to the Lions.