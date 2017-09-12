Ernie Els has withdrawn from the European Tour's KLM Open in order to remain in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Irma knocks Ernie Els from European Tour's KLM Open

The four-time major winner lives in the state and opened a school for children with autism in the South Florida that had to be evacuated as the weather deteriorated.

The South African was scheduled to play in Spijk, the Netherlands, beginning Thursday, but has pulled out of the competition to remain with family and friends.

"It is with great regret that I've had to make the decision to withdraw from this week's KLM Open," said Els in a statement. "I was really looking forward to teeing it up in this historic tournament for the first time in quite a while, but sometimes Mother Nature has other plans."