OTTAWA -- For Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion it was a short summer, but an enjoyable one. That's what happens after your team makes a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Final, and very nearly plays for hockey's Holy Grail, the previous spring.

Senators GM Pierre Dorion excited for new season of challenges

“For the most part, everywhere I’ve been this summer, people are excited by the team. They’re shaking my hand. I don’t think I had one person who told me to get lost,” said Dorion with tongue planted firmly in cheek at a pre-training camp get together with local media.

Of course, it hasn't all been pats on the back the past few months. Dorion has been busy getting the Senators ready for the upcoming 2017-18 season, with training camp starting later this week.

The off-season provided several challenges for Dorion and the team. Derick Brassard had shoulder surgery to repair a torn right labrum, while Norris Trophy nominee Erik Karlsson required surgery to repair torn tendons in his left foot, including one that was replaced artificially. Also, Karlsson's defense partner, Marc Methot, was claimed in the expansion draft.

Still, Dorion expects the Sens to be a contender once again this year.

“I think the accountability falls on the players," explained Dorion. "A big part of our success last year was because what the players achieved. They were the ones that fueled the ship. They were the ones that allowed us to have a successful run into the conference finals."

With Guy Boucher in his second season as head coach, there is a sense of continuity moving forward into this season after the exciting playoff run that ended in a double overtime Game 7 loss to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Penguins.

“The advantage we have this year is; we are not starting from scratch," offered Dorion. "Systems aren’t starting from scratch. We pretty much have the same team as we had last year if you replace Methot with (Johnny) Oduya. Obviously, we add Nate Thompson. We pretty much have the same team."

Oduya, the veteran defenseman, and Thompson, who played for Boucher previously in Tampa Bay, are the main newcomers this season. However, there is also the question of whether Brassard and/or Karlsson will be ready to play once the regular season gets underway Oct. 5.

Brassard has started to skate recently and if his four-month recovery timeline is accurate, the centre will likely be ready for the season-opener or thereabouts.

The team will treat Karlsson with kid gloves, though. Dorion made it clear he wants the star defenseman to be completely healthy when he returns, whether that is in early October or later on.

“We all know genetically, as an athlete, Erik is one the best the organization has ever seen," stated Dorion. "The first step for Erik is to skate. And he will do that in the next two weeks. For us, it’s not important to have him ready for the first game of the year.

"We want to have him ready as close to 100%, so he can perform at his best. If he doesn’t play the first game, first two games, first two weeks, we are not worried. The season is a marathon. We are not going to take any shortcuts for someone who is not 100%. I saw Thomas Chabot skating yesterday. He’s as probably as good as a skater we have in the organization right now. So we know we have depth on defence if Erik misses time. Johnny Oduya can play veteran minutes. We have Freddy Claesson. He had a great second half and playoff.”

Also this summer, the Senators organization and the Ottawa community lost a dear friend with the passing of Senators' President of Hockey Operations Bryan Murray.

Dorion spoke of Murray’s impact, saying, “It’s a massive loss for this organization. Losing someone who had so much experience. Bryan was always very good. He wanted all of us to learn. That’s why he gave so many responsibilities to Randy Lee and myself when we were assistant GM’s.

“When the time came for him to step aside, we would be ready for the job. Bryan never really gave advice. When we asked he gave it. It will be a big loss for the organization. At the same time it’s awkward for me. The weekend of his Celebration of Life I went to pick up the phone and wanted to phone him. It was a sudden reflex, and I thought “oh” he’s not there anymore. It was sad."

Murray will be missed greatly by Dorion and the organization, though the season beckons and the GM must keep looking ahead. It'll be another tough road even to just make the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs, considering how competitive the Eastern Conference is.

Yet Dorion remains confident and optimistic.

“We know we are going to have a competitive team and Mr. Melnyk and I are excited as we’ve ever been in my ten years here.”