Fantasy Football Rankings Week 2: Defense

Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters

    Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense

    Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense

    What a week it was for the Rams and Jaguars D/STs, each scoring 29 fantasy points Can they put up more amazing performances in Week 2? Maybe, but we don't necessarily think so  Instead, we like the other teams who will face shoddy starting QBs and struggling offenses. The Seahawks (vs. 49ers), Cardinals (@ Colts), and Ravens (vs. Browns) stand out as favorites, but there are several sleepers high in our Week 2 defense rankings.

    This week, some normally good defenses don't have great matchups, like Vikings (@ Steelers), the Patriots (@ Saints), who struggled against Alex Smith, and the Jaguars (vs. Titans), who aren't facing Tom Savage this week. The Raiders D/ST mustered one fantasy point against the Titans, and the Jaguars might not put up too many more than that.

    It's a good reminder that streaming D/STs can be a preferred strategy. Some possible defenses to consider streaming are the Raiders (vs. Jets), Redskins (@ Rams), and Dolphins (@ Chargers).   

    WEEK 2 RANKINGS:
    QuarterbackRunning back | Wide receiver | Tight endKicker

    Note: We'll be updating our D/ST rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!



  • 1
    Seattle Seahawks


    Seahawks vs. 49ers.



  • 2
    Arizona Cardinals


    Cardinals at Colts



  • 3
    Baltimore Ravens


    Ravens vs. Browns



  • 4
    Houston Texans


    Texans at Bengals



  • 5
    Cincinnati Bengals


    Bengals vs. Texans



  • 6
    Carolina Panthers


    Panthers vs. Bills

     



  • 7
    Denver Broncos


    Broncos vs. Cowboys



  • 8
    Los Angeles Chargers


    Chargers vs. Dolphins



  • 9
    Kansas City Chiefs


    Chiefs vs. Eagles.



  • 10
    New York Giants


    Giants vs Lions



  • 11
    Pittsburgh Steelers


    Steelers vs. Vikings



  • 12
    Oakland Raiders


    Raiders vs. Jets



  • 13
    Washington Redskins


    Redskins at Rams.



  • 14
    Tennessee Titans


    Titans at Jaguars



  • 15
    Miami Dolphins


    Dolphins at Chargers.



  • 16
    Best of the Rest


    16. Eagles D/ST at Chiefs
    17. Vikings D/ST at Steelers
    18. Jaguars D/ST vs. Titans
    19. Patriots D/ST at Saints
    20. Cowboys D/ST at Broncos
    21. Rams D/ST vs. Redskins
    22. Bucs D/ST vs. Bears
    23. Colts D/ST vs. Cardinals
    24. Lions D/ST at Giants
    25. Bears D/ST at Buccaneers
    26. Browns D/ST at Ravens
    27. Bills D/ST at Panthers
    28. Packers D/ST at Falcons
    29. Falcons D/ST vs. Packers
    30. 49ers D/ST at Seahawks
    31. Jets D/ST at Raiders
    32. Saints D/ST vs. Patriots



