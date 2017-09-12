Fantasy Football Rankings Week 2: Defense
What a week it was for the Rams and Jaguars D/STs, each scoring 29 fantasy points Can they put up more amazing performances in Week 2? Maybe, but we don't necessarily think so Instead, we like the other teams who will face shoddy starting QBs and struggling offenses. The Seahawks (vs. 49ers), Cardinals (@ Colts), and Ravens (vs. Browns) stand out as favorites, but there are several sleepers high in our Week 2 defense rankings.
This week, some normally good defenses don't have great matchups, like Vikings (@ Steelers), the Patriots (@ Saints), who struggled against Alex Smith, and the Jaguars (vs. Titans), who aren't facing Tom Savage this week. The Raiders D/ST mustered one fantasy point against the Titans, and the Jaguars might not put up too many more than that.
It's a good reminder that streaming D/STs can be a preferred strategy. Some possible defenses to consider streaming are the Raiders (vs. Jets), Redskins (@ Rams), and Dolphins (@ Chargers).
WEEK 2 RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | Kicker
Note: We'll be updating our D/ST rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!
1
Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks vs. 49ers.
2
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals at Colts
3
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens vs. Browns
4
Houston Texans
Texans at Bengals
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals vs. Texans
6
Carolina Panthers
Panthers vs. Bills
7
Denver Broncos
Broncos vs. Cowboys
8
Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers vs. Dolphins
9
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Eagles.
10
New York Giants
Giants vs Lions
11
Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers vs. Vikings
12
Oakland Raiders
Raiders vs. Jets
13
Washington Redskins
Redskins at Rams.
14
Tennessee Titans
Titans at Jaguars
15
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins at Chargers.
16
Best of the Rest
16. Eagles D/ST at Chiefs
17. Vikings D/ST at Steelers
18. Jaguars D/ST vs. Titans
19. Patriots D/ST at Saints
20. Cowboys D/ST at Broncos
21. Rams D/ST vs. Redskins
22. Bucs D/ST vs. Bears
23. Colts D/ST vs. Cardinals
24. Lions D/ST at Giants
25. Bears D/ST at Buccaneers
26. Browns D/ST at Ravens
27. Bills D/ST at Panthers
28. Packers D/ST at Falcons
29. Falcons D/ST vs. Packers
30. 49ers D/ST at Seahawks
31. Jets D/ST at Raiders
32. Saints D/ST vs. Patriots