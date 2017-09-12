

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 2: Defense



Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense

What a week it was for the Rams and Jaguars D/STs, each scoring 29 fantasy points Can they put up more amazing performances in Week 2? Maybe, but we don't necessarily think so Instead, we like the other teams who will face shoddy starting QBs and struggling offenses. The Seahawks (vs. 49ers), Cardinals (@ Colts), and Ravens (vs. Browns) stand out as favorites, but there are several sleepers high in our Week 2 defense rankings.

This week, some normally good defenses don't have great matchups, like Vikings (@ Steelers), the Patriots (@ Saints), who struggled against Alex Smith, and the Jaguars (vs. Titans), who aren't facing Tom Savage this week. The Raiders D/ST mustered one fantasy point against the Titans, and the Jaguars might not put up too many more than that.

It's a good reminder that streaming D/STs can be a preferred strategy. Some possible defenses to consider streaming are the Raiders (vs. Jets), Redskins (@ Rams), and Dolphins (@ Chargers).

WEEK 2 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | Kicker

Note: We'll be updating our D/ST rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!