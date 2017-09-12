Chris Froome became just the third man to win the Vuelta a Espana and the Tour de France in the same year on Sunday.

Froome matches Merckx, symmetry for Contador - the best stats from the Vuelta a Espana

The Team Sky rider followed up his fourth victory in France by finishing in the red jersey for the first time in his career, matching the double only previously achieved by Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault.

Froome was presented with a special award in recognition of his achievement following the 21st stage in Madrid, but he has also secured a place in history by other means.

We take a look at some of the best facts following the conclusion of the Vuelta.

- Froome claimed the red jersey after the third stage and did not relinquish it, wearing it for 18 days. The last time any rider held it for as long was Laurent Jalabert in 1995.

- The Team Sky rider has worn leader jerseys at Grand Tours for a combined 34 days in 2017 (16 in Tour yellow, 18 in Vuelta red), equalling Eddy Merckx's record set in 1970 (21 at the Tour, 13 at the Giro d'Italia).

- This was Froome's sixth Grand Tour victory. Only six cyclists have won more; Alberto Contador, Miguel Indurain, Fausto Coppi (all seven), Anquetil (eight), Hinault (10) and Merckx (11).

- The 32-year-old is the first British cyclist to win the Vuelta. He finished second on three occasions, while Robert Millar finished second twice and Bradley Wiggins finished third in 2011.

- Contador is the only cyclist to have won twice in L'Angliru (2008 and 2017). It was the site of his first stage win at the Vuelta and will also be his last due to his retirement.

- Vincenzo Nibali, second in this edition, made the podium for the 10th time in a Grand Tour. Four of those 10 were victories (two Giros, one Tour and one Vuelta) and this was the second time he has been the runner-up at the Vuelta (2013).

- Matteo Trentin picked up four stage wins, two more than any other rider ahead of Tomasz Marczynski, Miguel Angel Lopez and Froome.

- The sole stage win by a Spaniard was by Contador and came in the penultimate stage. In no previous edition was it so late, apart from 1996 when there was no Spanish win at all.