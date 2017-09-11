Ezekiel Elliott, fresh off a 104-yard rushing effort Sunday in the Cowboys' season-opening 19-3 win over the Giants, addressed a different big win: his in court.

Ezekiel Elliott: ‘Relieved I finally get a fair trial’

A U.S. District Court judge in Texas on Friday blocked the NFL's six-game suspension of Elliott stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident in 2016.

"Just relieved for the fact that I finally get a fair trial," Elliott told reporters after Sunday's game. "I finally get a chance to prove my innocence and just happy that I'll get to be with the guys for as long as permitted and not miss time and not having to be away from them."

The league initially ruled that Elliott could play in Week 1 but then would be forced to sit out the Cowboys' next six games. Instead, the legal process will play out under the NFLPA's request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, likely meaning Elliott, who rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 TDs as a rookie last season, will be available to the Cowboys for the whole season.

"It's definitely been a tough last 14 months," Elliott said. "At times it's gotten so hard you start to lose faith."

Arbitrator Harold Henderson initially denied Elliott's appeal of his suspension, but Judge Amos Mazzant blocked the penalty Friday.

MORE:

Ezekiel Elliott wins injunction from Texas court, will play for duration of lawsuit



When he was asked Sunday night if he had been treated unfairly in the whole process, Elliott said he didn't want to comment any further.

"I've kind of stopped worrying about it because it's not in my hands," Elliott said. "At this point I'm focused right now on being the running back I need to be for this team to be successful so we can accomplish what we want to and remaining focused to keep playing at a high level."