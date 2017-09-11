20. MATT MCKAY | Brisbane Roar

Goal's Top 20 A-League players: No.20 - Matt McKay

Age: 34

Position: Central Midfield

A-League apps: 222 (Brisbane Roar)

Other clubs: Changchun Yatai (China), Rangers (Scotland), Busan IPark (Korea)

Achievements: A-League champions (Brisbane Roar - 2010-11, 2013-14), A-League premiers (Brisbane Roar - 2010-11, 2013-14), PFA Footballer of the Year (2010-11)

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

McKay has carved out a truly remarkable career in heart of the Roar midfield since making his debut as 22-year-old in 2005.

He has started an extraordinary 221 times out of his 222 appearances for the club - showing his importance to the functionality of their engine room over a long period of time.

The Brisbane local is a box-to-box midfielder able to contribute in both attack and defence, but can also fill in at left wing and left full back.

Even at the age of 34, McKay's workrate and ability to link defence and attack is a joy to behold.

He was a crucial part of the Roar's stunning success - anchoring the 2010-11 and 2013-14 doubles won by the club.

McKay has earned 59 caps for the Socceroos and was a part of the team's 2015 Asian Cup victory.

2017-18 PROSPECTS

McKay turns 35 early next year and you would expect Roar coach John Aloisi to start considering a succession plan for the veteran.

While he should start the season as a locked-in starter every week, expect 18-year-old Joe Calletti, who has similar attributes, to get more game time as the season progresses.

Always the professional, it's likely McKay isn't finished as a strong contributor and will have an important part to play in the Roar's campaign.

No.19 in Goal's Top 20 A-League players will be named on Tuesday.