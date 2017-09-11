Tevez booed by Shanghai Shenhua fans upon return from injury

Carlos Tevez has been booed by Shanghai Shenhua's supporters in his first match for the club since taking time off in Argentina to recover from injury.

The loud noises of discontent could be heard as the Argentina international entered the field of play during the second half of Shanghai's 2-1 loss to Henan Jianye at the Hongkou Football Stadium on Sunday.

It was Tevez's first appearance for the club since returning to his home country in mid-August — in a bid to recover from a persistent calf injury — and his minimal contribution appeared to be due to a lack of fitness.

Club sources told Goal the 33-year-old complained of pain in his calf muscle, and manager Gus Poyet was left "deeply frustrated and dismayed" by his performance.

Shanghai's fans are believed to be unhappy at the effort and commitment shown by Tevez, who has scored two goals in 12 games for the Chinese Super League club.

Tevez joined Shanghai from Argentina's Boca Juniors in December for a reported fee of £71.6 million.

He is believed to earn upwards of £615,000-a-week — making him one of the highest paid players in the world.