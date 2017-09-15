The Texans stuck to their offseason-long guns to start Tom Savage at quarterback in Week 1. Now they're quickly stuck looking at a lost season — one that starting rookie Deshaun Watson going forward is unlikely to salvage.

Already too late for Deshaun Watson to save Texans' season

Savage was benched after a terrible first half, one in which he facilitated the Jaguars to build a 19-0 lead by halftime. His indecisiveness and lack of comfort in the face of pressure wasn't surprising, as Jacksonville's revamped front sacked him six times, turning one of his two forced fumbles into a touchdown.

It didn't help that the Texans were without left tackle Duane Brown, caught in a holdout. As bad as Savage's numbers were (7 of 13, 62 yards passing, 0 TDs, 66.8 rating), Watson ended up being less efficient in relief (12 of 23, 102 yards, TD, INT, 60.4 rating), but he was put in an impossible position to sustain immediate success.

Watson made the most of it early, providing a spark with a touchdown drive capped by his short scoring throw to his fellow Clemsonite at wideout, DeAndre Hopkins. While taking four more sacks vs. the Jaguars, he managed to use his legs to escape a collapsing pocket (two rushes for 16 yards), something Savage is incapable of doing.

On a day Houston needed an uplifting victory on the strength of J.J. Watt and the defense, Bill O'Brien's initial decision to play Savage cost the Texans more than a game. Now they're staring at 0-1, with the prospect of preparing Watson to make his first professional start on a short week, on the road at Cincinnati on Thursday night.

The Bengals are very beatable, given Watt and friends will face an offense led by Andy Dalton that failed to score a point in Sunday's 20-0 loss to Baltimore. But a prime-time game against a talented Cincinnati defense away from the comforts of home is far from an ideal spot to officially throw Watson into the fire, even against the misfiring "Red Rifle."

That's why it was imperative for both Savage to be serviceable and for the Texans to win in Week 1, to avoid that forced situation. Week 3 brings the Patriots in Foxborough, followed by two home games against the Titans and Chiefs.

That's a tough early schedule overall, one that got a whole lot tougher with the beatdown from Jacksonville. From O'Brien's perspective, because of the Texans' offensive limitations outside of QB, without field-stretching wide receiver Will Fuller, without Brown and now maybe without tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion), Savage looked like the "safer play." It also made sense from the perspective of Savage "knowing the offense."

But logic said O'Brien needed someone dynamic enough to make something out of nothing — and not drag the rest of the offense down with him. The latter happened with Savage, and it unraveled a lot faster than expected.

Now, O'Brien is at a coaching crossroads for a team that had high expectations with Watt returning to a loaded defense. The Jaguars, however, were the better defense, and adding insult to insult is that much-maligned Blake Bortles didn't have to do much to be the best starting QB on the field.

The Colts will only be a totally lost cause until Andrew Luck returns. The Titans, despite losing to a very good Oakland team at home, can still boast the division's best QB in Marcus Mariota.

By going all in on Savage and not putting Watson into a starter's mindset right away, Houston is left in QB purgatory. O'Brien, supposedly an offensive guy who knows QBs, now doesn't know what to do with the franchise's first first-round pick at the position since its inception, David Carr in 2002.



O'Brien not naming QB for Week 2. Says he will look at film. Short week for #Texans who face Cincinnati on Thursday.

— Deepi Sidhu (@DeepSlant) September 10, 2017



It's not too early to worry, because NFL seasons can tend to get out of hand in a hurry. The Texans showed, despite their defensive prowess, they can wear down — as evidenced with Leonard Fournette helping the Jaguars compile 155 rushing yards. The stats were pretty even in the game — except Houston gave up 10 sacks, and Jacksonville allowed none.

The Texans' inability to think outside the tackle box with QB has led to the worst possible outcome — getting boxed in for 2017.