College football rankings: Oklahoma, Clemson battle for No. 2 in latest AP, Coaches top 25 polls

Alabama is still in control of the No. 1 spot in the Week 3 college football rankings, but Oklahoma made a strong argument for No. 2 with a huge win against Ohio State on Saturday.

College football rankings: Oklahoma jumps Clemson in latest AP Poll

The Sooners, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield and his three touchdowns, dominated then-No. 2 Ohio State and now find themselves at No. 2 in the latest AP Poll. However, the Amway Coaches Poll ranks Clemson No. 2 after the Tigers' tough 14-6 win against then-No. 13 Auburn.

Meanwhile, Ohio State falls to No. 8 in the AP Poll and No. 9 in the Coaches Poll following their primetime loss.

The Big Ten is still well-represented in both Top 25 rankings, with four teams in the top 12 of each. The SEC has the most teams in the AP Top 25, with six, but the poll is balanced with five Pac-12 teams and five ACC teams. South Florida is still the only Group of 5 team represented in the AP Poll.

Here is a look at the latest AP Poll and Coaches Poll entering Week 3 of the college football season.

College football rankings: Top 25 AP Poll

Rank Team No. 1 votes Record No. 1 Alabama 58 2-0 No. 2 Oklahoma 2 2-0 No. 3 Clemson 1 2-0 No. 4 USC 0 2-0 No. 5 Penn State 0 2-0 No. 6 Washington 0 2-0 No. 7 Michigan 0 2-0 No. 8 Ohio State 0 1-1 No. 9 Oklahoma State 0 2-0 No. 10 Wisconsin 0 2-0 No. 11 Florida State 0 0-1 No. 12 LSU 0 2-0 No. 13 Georgia 0 2-0 No. 14 Louisville 0 2-0 No. 15 Auburn 0 1-1 No. 16 Virginia Tech 0 2-0 No. 17 Miami (Fla.) 0 1-0 No. 18 Kansas State 0 2-0 No. 19 Stanford 0 1-1 No. 20 TCU 0 2-0 No. 21 Washington State 0 2-0 No. 22 South Florida 0 2-0 No. 23 Tennessee 0 2-0 No. 24 Florida 0 0-1 No. 25 UCLA 0 2-0

Other teams receiving votes: Utah 101, South Carolina 72, Colorado 66, West Virginia 63, Oregon 61, Maryland 42, Notre Dame 31, San Diego St. 16, Houston 10, Mississippi St. 3, Boise St. 3, Texas Tech 2, Iowa 2, California 2, Vanderbilt 2, Michigan St. 1.

College football rankings: Top 25 Coaches Poll

Rank Team No. 1 votes Record No. 1 Alabama 58 2-0 No. 2 Clemson 2 2-0 No. 3 Oklahoma 0 2-0 No. 4 USC 0 2-0 No. 5 Penn State 0 2-0 No. 6 Washington 0 2-0 No. 7 Michigan 0 2-0 No. 8 Oklahoma St. 0 2-0 No. 9 Ohio State 0 1-1 No. 10 Florida State 0 0-1 No. 11 LSU 0 2-0 No. 12 Wisconsin 0 2-0 No. 13 Georgia 0 2-0 No. 14 Louisville 0 2-0 No. 15 Miami (Fla.) 0 1-0 No. 16 Virginia Tech 0 2-0 No. 17 Auburn 0 1-1 No. 18 Kansas State 0 2-0 No. 19 Stanford 0 1-1 No. 20 TCU 0 2-0 No. 21 Tennessee 0 1-0 No. 22 Washington State 0 2-0 No. 23 Tennessee 0 2-0 No. 24 Utah 0 2-0 No. 25 Florida 0 0-1

Other teams receiving votes: West Virginia 74; Colorado 70; Oregon 68; UCLA 57; Mississippi State 37; South Carolina 27; Maryland 26; Notre Dame 24; San Diego State 19; Memphis 11; North Carolina State 10; Minnesota 9; Houston 7; Navy 6; Vanderbilt 5; Iowa 4; Duke 3; Army 2; Central Florida 2; Michigan State 2; Boise State 1; Appalachian State 1; Kentucky 1.