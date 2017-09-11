News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Langer set to win Australian coaching job: report
Langer set to win race to replace Lehmann

Bills fans take turns smashing jet ahead of opener

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Bills will open their season against the Jets on Sunday.

Bills fans take turns smashing jet ahead of opener

Bills fans take turns smashing jet ahead of opener

To get “Bills Mafia” ready to face their AFC East rivals, tailgating fans were given the opportunity to smash an actual jet with a hammer outside New Era Field.



MORE: J.J. Watt's hurricane relief fund hits $30 million

The jet smashing was a success.




Back To Top