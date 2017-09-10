Newcastle United will be without Rafael Benitez for Sunday's Premier League match at Swansea City as the manager recovers from an operation.

Benitez to miss Newcastle's Swansea trip after surgery

Benitez has been unable to travel to Tyneside from his home on the Wirral for training sessions this week following a procedure on Monday to address an infected hernia wound, a consequence of an earlier procedure.

There had been suggestions the former Liverpool boss could use a helicopter to fly to Wales for this weekend's fixture.

But the Spaniard has been forced to admit defeat in his attempt to join the team for the game at Liberty Stadium, the Magpies confirmed on the day of the fixture.