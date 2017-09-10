Brewers thinking sweep after demolition of Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers continued to put the pressure on the Chicago Cubs in MLB, thrashing the defending World Series champions 15-2.
Orlando Arcia led the Brewers offensively with three hits, two runs scored and three RBIs. Hernan Perez added two hits, including his 14th home run, and five RBIs.
The Brewers, who will attempt to sweep the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday, are now just three games behind Chicago in the National League (NL) Central.
The Cubs, on the other hand, have lost five of their last seven games. Pitching was especially problematic for Chicago on Saturday, as Cubs pitchers allowed 14 earned runs with nine walks.
Joe Maddon will need to get his team refocused or they could shockingly miss the postseason.
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore Orioles 2-4 Cleveland Indians
New York Yankees 3-1 Texas Rangers
Houston Astros 1-11 Oakland Athletics
Houston Astros 4-11 Oakland Athletics
Milwaukee Brewers 15-2 Chicago Cubs
Detroit Tigers 4-5 Toronto Blue Jays
Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 Washington Nationals
Cincinnati Reds 1-6 New York Mets
Miami Marlins 5-6 Atlanta Braves
San Francisco Giants 1-13 Chicago White Sox
Tampa Bay Rays 0-9 Boston Red Sox
Minnesota Twins 2-5 Kansas City Royals
Pittsburgh Pirates 3-4 St Louis Cardinals
San Diego Padres 8-7 Arizona Diamondbacks
Colorado Rockies 6-5 Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Angels 1-8 Seattle Mariners
INDIANS WIN AGAIN
The Indians became just the second team in the last 50 years to win 17 straight games with a 4-2 victory over the Orioles. Francisco Lindor crushed his 28th home run of the season to bring Cleveland to just three games shy of the Athletics' 20-game win streak in 2002, which is the record in the expansion era.
ANDRIESE STRUGGLES
Rays starter Matt Andriese was clobbered for eight runs (six earned) off seven hits in just 1.2 innings in a 9-0 loss to the Red Sox. Andriese gave up a home run and walked two batters while watching his ERA rise to 4.46 for the season.
MIGGY'S BACK
Miguel Cabrera is back for the Detroit Tigers
Despite Cabrera's first-inning blast, the Tigers still lost 5-4 to the Blue Jays.
BREWERS AT CUBS
There is no sugar-coating it, this is a huge game for both teams. Getting swept at home by their main NL Central competition would be demoralising for the Cubs (77-65) this late in the season. The Brewers (74-68) still have a chance to either win the division or earn a wildcard spot. A win Sunday would provide this young team with a ton of confidence.