VIDEO: Pirlo mistake gifts record-tying goal to Valeri

Diego Valeri is now level with an MLS record, and he largely has Andrea Pirlo to thank for it.

The Portland Timbers playmaker scored in his seventh straight MLS match, pulling him level with Raul Diaz Arce (D.C., 1997), Wolde Harris (New England, 2000), and Carlos Ruiz (Dallas, 2006) as the players with the longest scoring streaks in league history.

Pirlo played his part in the goal with a sloppy turnover as New York City FC looked to play out of the back, with Darren Mattocks slipping in and taking the ball off the World Cup winner before picking out Valeri for the goal.

The strike was the Argentine's 17th of the MLS season and put the Timber 1-0 to the good, with the side holding up to pick up three valuable road points.