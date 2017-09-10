Ousmane Demebele came off the bench to make his first Barcelona appearance against Espanyol on Saturday.

Dembele notches assist after making Barcelona debut as substitute

Lionel Messi's hat-trick had Barca comfortably in the lead by the time the 20-year-old, who joined the club for €105 million late in the summer transfer window, got on the pitch, with the Argentina international netting his third just moments before the youngster was brought on in the 68th minute.

In his limited time on the pitch the Frenchman, deployed on the right wing, showed a few flashes, drawing a foul and a booking on Espanyol defender Aaron Martin just after coming on.

His biggest highlight came on Barcelona's fifth goal of the night, when Dembele broke free down the right before rolling a ball across for Luis Suarez to slide home.