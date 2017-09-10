Bath maintained their 100 per cent start to the Premiership season as Semesa Rokoduguni's last-gasp brace dealt European champions Saracens a surprise 31-21 defeat, while holders Exeter Chiefs eased to victory against London Irish.

Rokoduguni late show sees Bath stun Saracens

Francois Louw's try and nine points from the boot of Rhys Priestland gave Bath a 14-0 half-time lead at the Rec, but Saracens appeared on course for victory as they turned things around after the restart.

Penalties from Alex Lozowski and Owen Farrell got Saracens on the scoreboard before Priestland knocked over his second drop goal, only for the visitors to continue their upward momentum as they were awarded a penalty try.

Bath's Taulupe Faletau was sin-binned for his part in collapsing a driving maul to the line, though Saracens were restricted to just another Farrell penalty with the number eight off the field.

Ben Spencer gave Saracens the lead with a try seven minutes from time, with Bath's efforts seemingly all for nought as they were reduced to 14 men due to Anthony Watson's shoulder injury.

However, a superb late double from Rokoduguni sealed the points for Bath, the wing restoring their lead with a fine solo try before going the length of a field on an interception to secure success.

Exeter recovered from their opening loss to Gloucester as tries from Henry Slade and Olly Woodburn, a Don Armand double and a penalty try saw them claim a 37-7 bonus-point win.

Northampton Saints were crushed 55-24 by Saracens in their first game but responded by dealing Leicester Tigers a second successive loss, England captain Dylan Hartley on the scoresheet in a 24-11 victory.

Elsewhere Gloucester failed to build on their triumph over Exeter, going down to a 28-17 loss at Harlequins.