The Brewers will be without perhaps their most reliable starting pitcher as they make a last-ditch run at a playoff spot.

Brewers' Jimmy Nelson lost for season with shoulder injury

Jimmy Nelson will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a partial labrum tear and right rotator cuff strain, the team announced Saturday.



Extent of Nelson's injury surprised Brewers officials b/c he reported such limited pain last night. He pitched an inning with a labrum tear.

— Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 9, 2017



Nelson hurt his shoulder on the bases Friday night against the Cubs, diving back into first in the top of the fifth after hitting a ball off the wall and thinking better of trying to stretch it into a double. He went out to pitch the bottom of the fifth before leaving the game with seven strikeouts and no runs allowed.

Manager Craig Counsell said afterward he was "optimistic" about Nelson's prognosis, as the pitcher had told team officials he wasn't in any significant pain.

Going into Saturday, the Brewers are three games back of the Rockies for the final NL wild-card spot and four back of the Cubs in the NL Central standings.

Nelson was tied for the league lead with 29 starts this season, racking up a 12-6 record, 3.49 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 175 1/3 innings. It was a remarkable turnaround for the 28-year-old, who led the NL with 16 losses in 2016 while leading the majors in walks (86) and hit batters (17).