Rugby league: Hull KR seal immediate return to Super League

Hull KR sealed an immediate return to Super League on Saturday with a 12-6 win over Widnes Vikings.

Rugby leafue: Hull KR seal immediate return to Super League

Relegated last season in a dramatic Million Pound Game loss to Salford Red Devils, Rovers finished top of the second tier and ensured they will be promoted from the qualifiers by seeing off the Vikings, who remain in danger of dropping into the Championship.

They led 8-6 at half-time and Ryan Shaw's try 10 minutes from time made sure of victory. Hull KR have yet to lose in the qualifiers and their promotion means that two of Widnes, Leigh Centurions or Catalans Dragons will likely contest the Million Pound Game to preserve their top-flight status.