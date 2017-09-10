Alvaro Morata does not want to be associated with a controversial new chant about him that Chelsea have urged supporters to stop singing.

Morata urges Chelsea fans to scrap controversial new chant

The Spain international's name was mentioned together with anti-Semitic language by sections of the Chelsea faithful during Saturday's 2-1 victory at Leicester City.

Chelsea have requested fans do not repeat the chant at future matches, stating Morata does not want to be related to it.

"The club and the players appreciate the fans passionate support away from home, of course, but the language in that song is not acceptable at all," said a Chelsea spokesperson.

"I've spoken to Alvaro about it. Alvaro does not want to be connected with that particular song in any way and both the player and club request the supporters stop singing it with immediate effect."

Morata scored his third Premier League goal since joining from Real Madrid in a reported £70million move when he headed home the opener at the King Power Stadium.

N'Golo Kante got Chelsea's second against his former club, with Jamie Vardy's penalty not enough to stop the reigning champions coming away with all three points.

Antonio Conte was delighted to see Morata hit the back of the net again, but his link-up play was the most pleasing aspect for the head coach.

"It is a good day for the team and for Alvaro," said Conte in his post-match press conference.

"It is always important for a striker to score. It is important to see he is improving and always more involved in our idea of football.

"That is most important and if he scores then I am very happy."

Chelsea are third following their victory and Morata has his eyes set on displacing Manchester United and Manchester City to take top spot.

"It is important to win here. Always against Leicester at this stadium it is very difficult to win," Morata told Sky Sports.

"We were in a good position at 2-0 but suffered to the end. This is the Premier League.

"I am good but the most important thing is we are not in the first places and we look forward to moving ahead in the table."