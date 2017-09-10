MFM need to focus less on Plateau United when they play El Kanemi Warriors in the decisive game of the season, according to Chukwuka Onuwa.

MFM must focus less on Plateau United - Onuwa

With one point separating them from the Peace Boys - top of the Nigeria Professional Football League table, the Olukoya Boys could pull a massive upset provided they secure a victory over Ladan Bosso’s men in Maiduguri and Enugu Rangers defeat Kennedy Boboye’s wards at the Rwang Pam Stadium.

But the mercurial midfielder says they are not tempted with the prospects as they only focused on their game on Saturday.

“What we need is just to focus on our game against El Kanemi Warriors, we have no concern about what happens in the Plateau United game, we just have to concentrate on our game,” Onuwa told Goal.

“We need to play well against El Kanemi and at the end we hear about the result in Jos. But what matters most is our game. However, I believe everything can change even within seconds.

“El Kanemi is a very tough side so we have to focus. I believe we can make history here," he added.

On whether or not he thinks reigning league champions, Enugu Rangers can help defeat Plateau United at home, Onuwa says: “Rangers are still the league winners, we played them twice this season and we won them at Lagos and they won us at Enugu.

“They have not been in good form this season but you don’t know what can happen on the last day of the season.

“The hope is there because we are one point behind Plateau United. And there’s nothing that can’t happen in football so we just need to come out and play our normal game

“We just need to do our best and the fact that there’s nothing that can’t happen in the last game of the league keeps us going," he concluded.