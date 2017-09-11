Premier League fixtures & results: TV schedule, live stream & guide to Week 4

Manchester City's thrashing of Liverpool kicked off the weekend return of Premier League football following the latest international break.

There was controversy at the Etihad Stadium due to Sadio Mane's sending off but City asserted their superiority throughout and ended up notching five goals to secure their third win from four.

Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea all secured wins in the 3pm kick-offs on Saturday and Stoke City held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw in the evening match.

Three games taking place on Sunday and Monday will wrap up the fourth week of fixtures.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

Date Match Time TV? Sep 9 Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool 12:30 Sky Sep 9 Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth 15:00 None Sep 9 Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea 15:00 None Sep 9 Southampton 0-2 Watford 15:00 None Sep 9 Everton 0-3 Tottenham 15:00 None Sep 9 Brighton 3-1 West Brom 15:00 None Sep 9 Stoke City 2-2 Manchester United 17:30 BT Sep 10 Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace 13:30 Sky Sep 10 Swansea City 0-1 Newcastle United 16:00 Sky Sep 11 West Ham vs Huddersfield Town 20:00 Sky

Partially thanks to Mane's red card for a high challenge that forced off goalkeeper Ederson, Manchester City made short work of Liverpool.

Sergio Aguero put Pep Guardiola's men in front, and Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane added two each in a convincing 5-0 victory.

Due to their European commitments, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Everton and Manchester United were also in action on Saturday.

Alexandre Lacazette was on the scoresheet again as the Gunners swept aside Bournemouth, with Danny Welbeck netting twice.

Alvaro Morata continued his strong start to life in England with another goal and N'Golo Kante's second was enough for Chelsea to edge past Leicester City.

Harry Kane, meanwhile, put another frustrating August behind him with two goals in Tottenham's 3-0 win at Everton and Brighton picked up a first Premier League win over West Brom.

Watford's excellent start under Marco Silva continued at Southampton, who were beaten 2-0 by the Hornets.

In the evening clash, Manchester United lost their 100 per cent record at Stoke City thanks to two goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who cancelled out Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku strikes in a 2-2 draw.

Burnley heaped more pressure on Frank de Boer by defeating Crystal Palace 1-0 on Sunday, while Newcastle United picked up their second win after beating Swansea City 1-0.

On Monday night, Slaven Bilic will continue to fight for his job when West Ham play high-flying Huddersfield Town in London.

PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Manchester United 4 3 1 0 +10 10 2 Manchester City 4 3 1 0 +8 10 3 Chelsea 4 3 0 1 +3 9 4 Watford 4 2 2 0 +4 8 5 Tottenham 4 2 1 1 +4 7 6 Huddersfield Town 3 2 1 0 +4 7 7 Burnley 4 2 1 1 +1 7 8 Liverpool 4 2 1 1 0 7 9 West Brom 4 2 1 1 0 7 10 Newcastle United 4 2 0 2 +1 6 11 Arsenal 4 2 0 2 -1 6 12 Stoke City 4 1 2 1 0 5 13 Southampton 4 1 2 1 -1 5 14 Brighton 4 1 1 2 -2 4 15 Swansea 4 1 1 2 -3 4 16 Everton 4 1 1 2 -4 4 17 Leicester City 4 1 0 3 -2 3 18 Bournemouth 4 0 0 4 7 0 19 Crystal Palace 4 0 0 4 -7 0 20 West Ham 3 0 0 3 -8 0

PREMIER LEAGUE TV COVERAGE

In the UK, Premier League games will be available to watch live on Sky Sports and BT Sport, with the BBC broadcasting highlights on Match of the Day. Viewers will also be able to stream games live online using Sky Go and the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel UK online stream Sky Sports / BT Sport Sky Go / BT Sport app

In the US, up to 250 Premier League games will be available to watch live on television on NBC's various channels, including NBC, NBCSN and CNBC. These games can be streamed on NBC Sports Live.

The network also announced in June that a further 130 games would be exclusively available with the 'Premier League Pass' on NBC Sports Gold. The 'Premier League Pass' service will cost $50.

US TV channel US online stream NBC Sports NBC Sports Live

LAST WEEKEND'S RESULTS

Date Match Aug 26 Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City Aug 26 Crystal Palace 0-2 Swansea City Aug 26 Huddersfield Town 0-0 Southampton Aug 26 Newcastle United 3-0 West Ham Aug 26 Watford 0-0 Brighton Aug 26 Manchester United 2-0 Leicester City Aug 27 Chelsea 2-0 Everton Aug 27 West Brom 1-1 Stoke City Aug 27 Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal Aug 27 Tottenham 1-1 Burnley

There was late drama in Saturday's early kick-off, with Raheem Sterling netting a stoppage-time winner to earn Manchester City three points against Bournemouth before being sent off for celebrating with the travelling fans.

City's rivals Manchester United, meanwhile, made it three wins from three by seeing off Leicester thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini in the evening match.

In the 3pm kick-offs, Newcastle United got off the mark by beating struggling West Ham, and Crystal Palace's predicament worsened with a home loss against Swansea City.

Chelsea had Spanish duo Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata to thank for seeing them past Everton in one of Sunday's lunchtime contests, with Stoke ending West Brom's 100 per cent start in the other.

Attention then shifted to Anfield, with Liverpool proving far too strong for a disjointed Arsenal side, while Harry Kane saw his August hoodoo extended into another year as Tottenham endured further Wembley frustration.