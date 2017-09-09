Want-away Alexis Sanchez will start on the bench for Arsenal in their Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

Arsenal team news: Alexis starts on the bench after failing to secure transfer

The Chilean forward had been hoping to secure a move away from Emirates Stadium during the summer transfer window, but saw the deadline pass with no deal done.

Arsene Wenger had maintained throughout a long-running saga that he had no intention of parting with the 28-year-old.

He remains convinced that Sanchez will continue to give his all to the Arsenal cause, but has opted against naming him in his starting XI against the Cherries.

Instead, Danny Welbeck will provide assistance to lone frontman Alexandre Lacazette alongside Mesut Ozil.

While Sanchez is left out, another of those to have generated plenty of exit talk towards the end of the window is included from the off.

Shkodran Mustafi was heavily linked with a move to Serie A side Inter, but he remains part of Wenger’s plans for now.

Arsenal team: Cech; Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Welbeck; Lacazette. Subs: Opsina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Iwobi, Giroud, Walcott, Sanchez.

Sanchez had figured in Arsenal's last fixture before the international break, as he toiled alongside his team-mates in a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool.

The challenge facing Wenger's side against Bournemouth is to start righting those wrongs and become upwardly mobile once more.