Vincenzo Montella is counting on a big performance from Lucas Biglia when he returns to Lazio with AC Milan on Sunday.

Montella counting on Biglia performance in Lazio return

Biglia left the Stadio Olimpico in August in a reported €17million deal and will return to his former stomping ground in just his second match for the Rossoneri.

Montella confirmed the midfielder will feature against Lazio having sat out Argentina's 1-1 draw with Venezuela in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday after returning from a thigh injury and believes his presence can provide Milan with a boost.

"We expect a great deal from him, as he is a player with such intelligence. He has barely trained with the rest of the side and we are trying to introduce him gradually," Montella said of the ex-Lazio captain.

"Biglia will play and I am convinced he'll give us a big hand. It's not going to be a normal game for him, but I am convinced he'll have a great performance."

The Milan boss also backed new signings Hakan Calhanoglu and Andre Silva to steadily improve on their early performances.

"Calhanoglu has plenty of talent and can adapt very well. He needs time and can play in attack or in midfield. He needs to improve his strength but I am sure we'll take him to the top," added Montella.

"Andre Silva and [Nikola] Kalinic will have space. Silva is not a flop, he has talent but needs to improve, we are here for this."

After bringing in 11 new players during the transfer window, Milan have won all six of their competitive fixtures this season. However, Montella believes time is needed for the squad to gel and figure out what they are capable of.

"The club deserves 10 out of 10 for the work in the transfer market. Every European club needs at least three or four transfer windows to get a complete team, but we've done it very quickly," said the coach.

"It is our seventh official game of the season and all of them have been tough. We have a totally new squad and there are players who have barely trained together, so naturally it will take a while to find our form.

"We have great ambition and expectations around us and so far we've given a good response, but the truth is even we don't know what our genuine ambitions are. We are a team in progress."