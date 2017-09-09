Toni Kroos made his 100th La Liga appearance for Real Madrid in Saturday's game against Levante.

Kroos reaches 100 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid

The Germany international, 27, has been a crucial player for Spanish side since joining from Bayern Munich in July 2014.

Barcelona 10/1 to beat Espanyol 1-0

Kroos has scored eight goals and assisted 40 in 152 games in all competitions, winning two Champions League and Club World Cup titles as well as one La Liga crown in the Spanish capital.

And the World Cup-winning midfielder has now reached a notable a landmark in the Spanish top flight, being included in Real's starting XI for their third game of the season, despite playing every minute in both of Germany's recent World Cup qualifiers.

Kroos started alongside Marcos Llorente in midfield as Zinedine Zidane's side sought to recover from their recent draw with Valencia.

The reigning champions are already two points behind Real Sociedad, Barcelona and Leganes after two games.