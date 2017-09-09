Kylian Mbappe believes working with Neymar will have a positive impact on his game, as Paris Saint-Germain chase down major honours.

Mbappe backs Neymar to 'transform' his game while inspiring PSG to titles

The teenage frontman has linked up with PSG on an initial loan deal which will become a €180 million transfer in the summer of 2018.

He has joined a star-studded squad in the French capital, with Neymar a record-breaking €222m addition to Unai Emery’s side.

Edinson Cavani is another proven performer in a fearsome frontline, and Mbappe is expecting to take his game to another level by learning from those around him.

After netting on his debut in a 5-1 mauling of Metz on Friday, the 18-year-old said of his budding partnership with the Brazilian superstar: “It’s easy to play with Neymar. I have only had one training session with him but it’s really easy.

“He transforms you. You have to adapt, but it will make you a better player.”

Pressed on whether he could repay that favour by helping Neymar to improve, Mbappe added: “That is going to be complicated as he is already at the top of world football.

“The idea is to keep him at that level. We will do everything we can to keep him there because he can win us titles.”

Mbappe is confident that he will have no problem adapting to new surroundings at Parc des Princes, with the system used by PSG similar to that he became accustomed to during Monaco’s Ligue 1 title triumph in 2016-17.

He added: “The coach will make the decisions and we have to adapt.

“It is continuity, though, like I had at Monaco, which makes things easier.

“If I am asked to play in a different position then I think I can still do the same things.”

Mbappe netted 26 times in all competitions last season to become one of the most sought-after talents in world football.