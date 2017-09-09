Moussa Dembele back in Celtic training

Celtic’s Moussa Dembele has returned to training after being on the sidelines since July.

The 21-year-old was ruled out of action after aggravating a hamstring injury few months ago.

And although, the striker is likely to miss next week’s Uefa Champions League opener against PSG, he is on course to make a return in the Old Firm derby against Rangers on September 23.



;Manager Brendan Rodgers had to make do without his last season's 32-goal striker for a larger part of their qualifying matches to the European elite competition but will be hoping to have him back, firing on all cylinders.