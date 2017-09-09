Moussa Dembele back in Celtic training

Celtic’s Moussa Dembele has returned to training after being on the sidelines since July.
The 21-year-old was ruled out of action after aggravating a hamstring injury few months ago.
And although, the striker is likely to miss next week’s Uefa Champions League opener against PSG, he is on course to make a return in the Old Firm derby against Rangers on September 23.
;Manager Brendan Rodgers had to make do without his last season's 32-goal striker for a larger part of their qualifying matches to the European elite competition but will be hoping to have him back, firing on all cylinders.
Our number back on the training pitch at Lennoxtown today! pic.twitter.com/iSUkUDBkNo
— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc)
