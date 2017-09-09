After three race teams were caught with illegal rear-suspension setups at Darlington, NASCAR announced Friday it will levy the maximum L1-level penalty for any future infractions of the rule. NASCAR.com reported the change.

NASCAR cracks down on rear-suspension violations

The new penalty will apply to both the Monster Energy and Xfinity series. A maximum L1-level penalty includes an encumbered finish, the loss of 40 driver and owner points, a $75,000 crew chief fine ($40,000 in the Xfinity Series) and the suspension of both the team’s crew chief and car chief from the next three points events.

NASCAR discovered three violations of the Section 20.14.2 Rear Suspension I-4 portion of the NASCAR rule book during post-race inspections last weekend at Darlington Raceway. Denny Hamlin's No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy Series Toyota and No. 18 Xfinity Series Toyota were both found in violation of the rule. Hamlin won both races. NASCAR inspectors found the same infraction in Joey Logano's No. 22 Team Penske car that finished second in the Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR hit all three teams with the L1-level penalty. Hamlin's encumbered win counts for his statistics, but he loses the five playoff points he would have taken into the upcoming Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Joe Gibbs Racing announced it wouldn’t appeal the penalties, which also included a $50,000 fine and two-race suspension for crew chief Mike Wheeler.