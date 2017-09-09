Kylian Mbappe didn't take long to bring his goal-scoring ways to Paris Saint-Germain.

VIDEO: Mbappe nets first PSG goal with a debut stunner

The 18-year-old got his first start for the club in Friday's Ligue 1 showdown with Metz, playing up front alongside Neymar and Edinson Cavani, and found a goal on his debut as well.

Cavani had opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark, but Emmanuel Riviere had the home side level at the interval.

But Mbappe had PSG back in front on 59 minutes with a well-taken strike from just outside the box, latching on to a poor clearance and smashing it home to give PSG a 2-1 lead.

The youngster nearly made it three for his side and two for himself just moments later, but for his sliding strike hitting the side of a defender who knew little about it on the way into the net.

The goal opened the floodgates for PSG, with the side romping to a 5-1 victory.

Check out Mbappe's debut goal in the video above.