Beckham questionable for Giants opener

Odell Beckham Jr. could miss the New York Giants' season opener with the Dallas Cowboys.

The wide receiver is listed as questionable on the Giants' injury report becuase of an ankle issue and likely will be a game-time decision for Sunday's clash.

"Odell is getting treatment," coach Ben McAdoo said.

"We'll see how he responds. He'll do all his work with the training staff [Friday], and we'll see how he responds [Saturday]."

Beckham injured his ankle in the Giants' second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns when cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun hit him just above the right knee as he landed from a leaping attempt to catch a high pass from quarterback Eli Manning.

The three-time Pro Bowler has not practiced since suffering the injury, though he was seen doing only straight-line running while working with a trainer on Wednesday and Thursday.

Should Beckham be deemed not healthy enough to play, second-year receiver Roger Lewis and veteran wideout Brandon Marshall are expected to fill the void.

Beckham caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.