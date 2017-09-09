Marvin Bagley III has been cleared to play this season at Duke, the school announced Friday, giving the Blue Devils one of the top players in the country who potentially could be the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.



Marvin Bagley III cleared to play for Duke this season OFFICIAL: @MB3FIVE has been officially certified by the NCAA Eligibility Center.#HereComesDuke 3️⃣5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/fJtfLPW2j2

— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) September 8, 2017



"From the outset of this process, we were optimistic that it would end with the NCAA Eligibility Center certifying Marvin to compete for Duke University in 2017-18," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. "We are thrilled for Marvin and the Bagley family."

A 6-10 power forward from Chatsworth, Calif., Bagley, 18, had been rated the nation's No. 1 prospect in the class of 2018. He committed to Duke last month as he attempted to reclassify into the class of 2017 and, thus, be eligible to play this season.

The goal all along, according to multiple reports, was to be in the 2018 NBA Draft. Friday's news all but assures that. Some have described Bagley as the most NBA-ready player since LeBron James.

Duke opens its season Nov. 10 at home against Elon.