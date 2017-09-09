As Hurricane Irma approaches, Dolphins relocating operations to California

Unsure about the damage Hurricane Irma might do to their South Florida home, the Dolphins are relocating to California ahead of the storm and their Week 2 season opener against the Chargers.

Multiple outlets reported Friday that owner Stephen Ross has chartered a flight out of Miami that is scheduled to leave for Los Angeles Friday evening. Players, coaches and family members who are still in South Florida are welcome on the plane, ESPN said.

Ross also will make sure players who left the Miami area after this weekend's scheduled opener against the Buccaneers was postponed will be able to join the team in California, CBS Sports reported.

Tropical storm-force winds (at least 39 mph) are expected to reach the Miami area by Saturday morning ahead of the massive storm's expected landfall in South Florida later in the day. As of midday Friday, Irma was a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

The storm is projected to plow right up the center of the Florida peninsula — a track that is expected to impact Jacksonville by Sunday evening, as well. With that in mind, the Jaguars announced Friday that they will remain in Houston following their opener Sunday afternoon and "reevaluate travel options" Monday morning.