As Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph, was bearing down on South Florida, there still were some playing schedule Scrabble, trying to figure out why Miami canceled its game at Arkansas State.

Miami (Fla.) assistant Manny Diaz asks for perspective … please

The game is in Jonesboro, Ark. Why couldn't it be played? There are dates down the road that offer potential. Couldn't they postpone intead of canceling the game. What about …

Hold right there.

Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has a message for those concerned about the Hurricanes' schedule more than the hurricane's impact.

Diaz tweeted, in part, on Friday:

“After two days of prepping the house and waiting hours for gas and supplies, my family each packed 2 suitcases and spent 13 hours in a car yesterday. What we left behind, we figure we won’t see again. It will be just about a miracle for there to be football in this state NEXT weekend, let alone this one. The entire state right now is in the cross hairs of the strongest storm ever in the Atlantic. Ever. And we are still talking about football with all these lives in the balance? Come on man, perspective.”

If you're reading this in a part of the country not threatened by Irma or recovering from Harvey, take a moment. Take a breath. Take a measure of perspective.