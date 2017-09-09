Calcutta Football League 2017: Mohun Bagan's match against Mohammedan SC postponed to 11 September

Mohun Bagan's seventh match of the 2017 Calcutta Football League's (CFL) Premier Division 'A' has been postponed by a day, now to be held on Monday 11 September.



Originally scheduled to take place on Sunday 10 September, the West Bengal Police informed the Indian Football Association (IFA), the governing body of the game in the state of West Bengal that they would not be able to provide adequate security on the given day.



Goal has learnt that there is an internal examination of the police force scheduled on the same day and given the stature of the match, which comes second to the famed East Bengal - Mohun Bagan's Kolkata Derby, it was in the best interest of all concerned that the kickoff be deferred by 24 hours.



Mohun Bagan have seen an immense rise in footfalls in the current season of the local league. Over the last two weekends, games against Calcutta Customs and Tollygunge Agragami have been housefull, a further thousand-odd outside the stadium without tickets for the game.



The venue for the game remains the same with Mohun Bagan scheduled to play their first match of the season away from their home ground in Kalyani. Kick-off is at 3 PM.



The Mariners, are placed below league leaders and arch-rivals East Bengal, trailing by two points with 16 on the board. Mohammedan SC are right behind Mohun Bagan with ten points but a game in hand. East Bengal face Mohammedan on 16 September while the derby is on 24 September in Siliguri.