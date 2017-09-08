The Indians franchise record for consecutive victories went out the window Thursday and $1.7 million went with it.

How the Indians' 15th straight win sent $1.7M out the window

By stretching their current winning streak to 15 games, the Indians won customers of Universal Windows Direct rebates on window installation, siding, doors and other services sold in July, ESPN.com reported.

Here's the deal: The company offered a promotion that it would rebate all charges on July sales if the Indians went on a 15-game winning streak between Aug. 1 and the season's end.

"I never believed it was going to happen, so I only started paying attention yesterday," said customer Lorianne Sevic, who with her husband Dan will now get the $34,000 in windows, siding, doors and gutters they bought in July for free.

Cha-ching!

Say this: Universal Windows was good-natured about the $1.7 million in rebates. According to ESPN, company co-owners William Barr and Mike Strmac and their customers had a watch party at Progressive Field as the Indians beat the White Sox, 11-2, for the record-setting (and window-sales smashing) 15th win in a row, one better than the old mark.