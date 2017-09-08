There will be two members of the Ball family in "NBA 2K18."

LaVar Ball to play role in 'NBA 2K18' MyCareer mode

According to recent images posted on the game’s Twitter account, LaVar Ball will be featured in the game's MyCareer mode. His son Lonzo was the second overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft and is set to debut for the hometown Lakers.

LaVar Ball’s character sends virtual text messages to game players, according to the photos.



You better step up & produce from day one of your rookie year, or @Lavarbigballer may have some words for you in #NBA2K18

— NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) September 6, 2017



“THIS WISDOM COMES FROM THE LIPS OF ZEUS TO YOUR MORTAL EARS,” Ball’s 2K personality writes.

The character also refers to the younger Ball in texts with 2K players.

“A ROOKIE IN NAME ONLY,” LaVar Ball’s character’s writes. “HE’S BEEN BALLING AT ALL-NBA LEVEL SINCE HE WAS A SINGLE STRAND OF DNA.”

LaVar Ball rose to national prominence while Lonzo was competing at UCLA. He has said in interviews he could have beaten Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game and that Lonzo is better than two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry.

The elder Ball launched the Big Baller Brand in 2016 and released his son's signature shoe, ZO2, last May at a cost of $495 per pair.

Lonzo Ball averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 assists and six rebounds per game in his one season at UCLA. He will debut in NBA 2K with an 80 rating, tied with first overall pick Markelle Fultz for the top ranking in this year’s rookie class.

The game is scheduled to be released Sept. 19.