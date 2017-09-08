As Hurricane Irma forces a mass evacuation of South Florida, the University of Florida has canceled its football game with Northern Colorado Saturday.

Florida cancels game with Northern Colorado ahead of Hurricane Irma

The Gators announced Thursday the game will not be rescheduled due to the schools not sharing a common open date.

"We have been in constant communication this week with University and government officials," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. "As the Hurricane's track has approached the state of Florida, it's become obvious that playing a football game is not the right thing to do. The focus of our state and region needs to be on evacuations and relief efforts.

"There is a tremendous amount of stress currently on the roads of this state, and the availability of gas, water and other supplies are at critical levels. Playing a college football game Saturday would only add to that stress. Gainesville is also close to some of Florida's heaviest traffic points this week, specifically Interstate 75, which is a key statewide evacuation route."

MORE:

Florida Panthers evacuate team, staff to Boston ahead of Hurricane Irma

| Florida Atlantic-Wisconsin game to be played as scheduled Saturday



It's the second year in a row, the Gators have been impacted by a hurricane. Last season, Hurricane Matthew caused LSU's game against the Gators to be relocated from Gainesville to Baton Rouge.

The Gators fell to Michigan their season opener, and are scheduled to host Tennessee on Sept. 16.