The NBA and commissioner Adam Silver, a strong proponent of preventing teams from tanking to improve their draft lottery odds, are "aggressively pursuing" lottery reform, ESPN reported Thursday, citing unidentified league sources.

NBA aggressively studying draft lottery reform, report says

Silver is so eager to "de-incentivize tanking," ESPN said, that the reform could be voted on and implemented before the start of the 2017-18 season. However, the changes would be phased in gradually and there's no clear sign that the 2018 NBA Draft would be affected, ESPN's sources said.

As it stands, the 14 teams that miss the playoffs are in the lottery, with each team's chances of getting the No. 1 pick increasing in inverse proportion to the team's won-lost record.

The flip side of the proposed changes could be that better teams' positions in the NBA Draft are improved.

The proposed changes have to clear two hurdles: the NBA's Competition Committee next week followed by the Board of Governors, who could vote in September.