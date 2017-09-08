Roma legend Francesco Totti will start his quest to become a fully qualified UEFA coach on September 18 as he begins life post-retirement.

Totti to begin quest for coaching badges

Totti called time on his illustrious career in July after making 786 appearances for the Giallorossi over 25 years, scoring 307 goals and winning the 2000-01 Serie A title.

The 40-year-old opted to take up a director role with the capital club rather than prolong his playing career, but he will be back on the training pitches soon.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Italian Coaches Association confirmed Totti will take the first step to becoming a coach this month in Rome.

"On September 18, Francesco Totti will begin the coaching course for the UEFA B licence," they wrote.