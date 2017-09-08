Kylian Mbappe is in line to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut on Friday, having been named in the squad for Friday's Ligue 1 match against Metz.

Mbappe named in PSG squad to face Metz as debut nears

The 18-year-old brought an end to a lengthy period of speculation by joining the capital club from Monaco in an initial loan deal that will become permanent for a reported €180 million.

PSG -2 8/11 with dabblebet

Coach Unai Emery revealed earlier in the week that the France international would likely be in the squad, stating he is in good form and "ready to play".

The attacker has vowed to "do everything" to help €222m signing Neymar win the Ballon d'Or and will get the first chance to play alongside the Brazil star as they take on Ligue 1's bottom side at Stade Saint-Symphorien.

The two sides are in directly contrasting form heading into the clash, with PSG winning all four of their games and Metz still yet to collect a point.

Neymar has already impressed at PSG since joining from Barcelona, getting three goals and assists in as many Ligue 1 games.

MORE:

Mbappe: I told Dembele to join Barcelona

| ‘The money’s not coming out of my pocket’ – Mbappe says huge PSG fee won't be a burden

| 'I met with Arsene Wenger' - Mbappe reveals he rejected Arsenal for PSG

| Mbappe vows to help PSG team-mate Neymar win Ballon d'Or



Mbappe, meanwhile, has played just twice this season, starting in the Trophees des Champions defeat to his new side as well as Monaco's first league game. He scored 26 in 44 games in all competitions for Monaco last term.