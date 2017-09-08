Newcastle manager Benitez could miss Swansea trip after surgery

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez could miss Sunday's match at Swansea City after complications from surgery.

The 57-year-old underwent surgery last week to deal with an infection from a hernia operation that he had more than two years ago.

Benitez attempted to return to Newcastle from the north-west on Thursday, but The Newcastle Chronicle reported that the manager suffered from pain in the car and was forced to turn around.

Fitness coach Francisco de Miguel Moreno will fill in for Benitez at Friday's pre-match press conference.

Newcastle have started their Premier League campaign with two defeats and a victory.