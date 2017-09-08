Gene Michael, architect of late-'90s Yankees dynasty, dead at 79, report says

Gene Michael, the beloved Yankees executive who drafted future team captain Derek Jeter as the cornerstone of the franchise's late-1990s dynasty, has died of a heart attack, the New York Daily News reported Thursday. He was 79.

Michael — nicknamed "Stick" for his slender build — played 10 seasons in the majors, seven as a light-hitting shortstop with mostly forgettable Yankees teams, and also managed for New York in 1981-82 and for the Cubs in 1986-87.

But he is best remembered as the GM who rebuilt the Yankees farm system by drafting players such as Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada and Mariano Rivera — the so-called "Core Four" — and supplementing that talent by trading for players such as Paul O'Neill and Roberto Kelly.

However, Michael was fired as GM before the Yankees dynasty took, largely as fallout from MLB's 1994 strike

Still, the core group he assembled won World Series titles in 1996, '98, '99 and 2000, while Michael served as as VP of major-league scouting from 1996-2002.