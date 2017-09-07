The Panthers are the latest Florida team to batten down the hatches in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

Florida Panthers evacuate team, staff to Boston ahead of Hurricane Irma

The NHL team has chartered a plane to shuttle players, coaches, staff members and their families to Boston on Friday ahead of the Category 5 storm's impact, Panthers CEO Matthew Caldwell told The Miami Herald on Wednesday.

Caldwell revealed that the team is even preparing to open training camp and begin practicing up north next week if necessary.

“We have the facilities in Springfield and could start camp there if we had to,” Caldwell said. “We hope this is just a couple days up in Massachusetts and a flight home. But we don’t know what’s going to happen, don’t know what we will sustain.

“We have a good mix of players going up there and they’ll have great facilities in Boston. Hopefully everything works out here and we can fly them back in a few days.”

While the majority of the team heads to Massachusetts, Caldwell and a few members of his staff will take shelter in the BB&T Center with emergency equipment on hand in case anything happens.

“I think the arena will make for a pretty good shelter,” Caldwell said. “If anything were to go wrong, I think it’s good we’ll be close and ready to react. We have told Broward County we’re all in for them. Anything they need from us, they’ve got it.”

MORE:

Atlanta Motor Speedway opens camping facilities for Hurricane Irma evacuees



A number of sporting events, including Sunday's Dolphins-Buccaneers game and numerous college football games involving Florida teams, have been postponed, moved and/or canceled as Hurricane Irma nears the United States and bears down on Florida.

In an effort to help those affected, Atlanta Motor Speedway will open its camping and RV facilities beginning Thursday for evacuees.