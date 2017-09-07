Arizona State S Marcus Ball ends career because of epilepsy

Arizona State senior safety Marcus Ball, the team's second-leading tackler in 2016, is quitting football because of his health, he said via Twitter on Wednesday.

A versatile member of the Sun Devils secondary, Ball has been trying for three years to control his epilepsy that was diagnosed as a sophomore.

In Wednesday's statement on Twitter, he thanked Arizona State but said that "my health and family are first in my life."

Despite his production last season, Ball didn't play in Arizona State's opener against New Mexico State and was listed as a backup at both safety position.