Arizona State S Marcus Ball ends career because of epilepsy

Arizona State senior safety Marcus Ball, the team's second-leading tackler in 2016, is quitting football because of his health, he said via Twitter on Wednesday.
A versatile member of the Sun Devils secondary, Ball has been trying for three years to control his epilepsy that was diagnosed as a sophomore.
In Wednesday's statement on Twitter, he thanked Arizona State but said that "my health and family are first in my life."
#Sun Devil For Life pic.twitter.com/OTXbn2Ok2s
— Marcus Ball (@Marcus_Ball31) September 6, 2017
Despite his production last season, Ball didn't play in Arizona State's opener against New Mexico State and was listed as a backup at both safety position.