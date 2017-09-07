Colorado football coach Mike MacIntyre and other university leaders were sued Wednesday by the woman who accused a Buffaloes assistant of physically and verbally abusing her over the course of two years, the Boulder Daily Camera reported.

Woman sues Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre, others in abuse case

In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Denver, Pamela Fine alleges a number of crimes by former CU assistant Joe Tumpkin that, the suit claims, MacIntyre and others at the university were then guilty of negligence and civil conspiracy in how they handled the situation.

“This is no longer about protecting the man who abused me and the powerful men who decided not to do what they were morally, contractually and legally required to do,” Fine said in a statement provided by her attorney. “I am no longer protecting the men who silence victims in the name of winning football games.”

CU denies the lawsuit's allegations.

In addition to MacIntyre and Tumpkin, also named in the lawsuit: university president Bruce Benson, chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George.

Tumpkin has left the university, while MacIntyre and George were reprimanded and donated $100,000 to organizations that address domestic violence in the wake of an external investigation into how CU handled the situation.

Colorado's board of regents approved a $16.25 million contract extension for MacIntyre in June.